Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to soon conclude the online registrations for Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST 2021) for undergraduate degree admissions 2021-22. Candidates can register for DOST 2021 Phase II on official website dost.cgg.gov.in till today, August 18.

The Phase II registration fee is Rs 400.

The candidates who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.

Steps to apply for TS DOST Phase II 2021

Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Candidate Pre-Registration” Register and pay the application fee Log in and proceed with applications

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS DOST Phase II 2021.

As per the revised schedule, the DOST admission process will conclude on August 25.

DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.