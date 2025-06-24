Iran and Israel “have been fighting so long and so hard that they do not know what the f**k they are doing”, said United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday, condemning the countries for violating the terms of a ceasefire that had come into force only hours before, reported CNN.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before heading to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in The Hague, Trump said he was “really unhappy” with Tel Aviv, alleging that it “unloaded” on Iran “as soon as we made the deal”.

“They did not have to unload and I did not like the fact that the retaliation was very strong,” said the US president . “In all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot, and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt it was violated by one rocket that did not land anywhere. That is not what we want.”

He said he was “not happy with Iran either”, according to C-SPAN .

“But I am really unhappy with Israel going out this morning,” added Trump. “I have got to get Israel to calm down now.”

Here's the complete exchange between President Trump and reporters this morning outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/hbVH7YXj6f — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2025

In a social media post, Trump urged Israel not to drop bombs on Iran.

“Israel. Do not drop those bombs,” he said. “If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home.”

In a subsequent post, he said all Israeli planes “will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran”.

He also claimed that Iran’s nuclear facilities will never be rebuilt.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that explosions were heard in Tehran after Trump’s statements.

The alleged violation of the ceasefire came hours after Tel Aviv and Tehran agreed to the truce after 12 days of conflict.

Trump had first made the announcement on social media, saying that Iran and Israel had agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi initially said that there had been no agreement on a ceasefire. However, he added minutes later that the Iranian military operation “continued until the very last minute”, till 4 am local time.

State-run Press TV channel reported at 7.49 am Iranian time that the ceasefire had taken effect.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the country had agreed to a proposal by the US for a ceasefire with Iran.

However, the prime minister’s office said that Israel will “respond forcefully” to any violations of the agreement.

The ceasefire was announced after Iran struck the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which houses US troops. The US president has said no Americans or Qataris were killed or wounded in the attack.

On June 13, the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets, and also other sites, in Iran with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israel.

While Israel has claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, Iran has long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

The US joined Israel’s war against Iran in the early hours of Sunday. Trump had said that the country carried out a “very successful attack” on Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan.

Washington is an ally of Israel and acts as a guarantor of the country’s security.