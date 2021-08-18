Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Excise Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) result today, August 18. Candidates who have appeared for PET round can check and download their results from UPSSSC’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 4902 candidates appeared for the test, of which 2266 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 405 Excise Constable posts.

The Excise Constable interview round shall commence on October 5, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on “विज्ञापन संख्या-9(2)/2016, आबकारी सिपाही (सामान्य चयन) परीक्षा-2016 के अंतर्गत साक्षात्कार हेतु अर्ह पाये गये अभ्यर्थियो...” under News and Alerts section The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a print for future reference

The PET for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) was conducted from February 16 to March 20, 2021, at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Gudamba, Kursi Road, Lucknow.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.