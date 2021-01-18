Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released PET exam date for the post of Excise Constable on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the PET exam dates at upsssc.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Excise Constable (Aabkari Sipahi) will be conducted from February 16, 2021.

“A total of 4902 candidates have been qualified in the screening test conducted by the commission for the post of 405 Excise Constable,” read the short notice released by UPSSSC.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

“The information related to the exam centre, date will be released on UPSSSC official website at upsssc.gov.in in due course,” read the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 405 posts of Excise Constable.

Eligibility:

Class 12 pass from any recognised Board in India.

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than 40 years. However, age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling into the reservation category.

Physical Eligibility:

For male candidates, the minimum height has to be 167.6 cm and for female candidates, the minimum height has to be not less than 152 cm.