Today, August 19, is the last day to apply online for the post of Territorial Army Officer at its official website. Interested candidates can apply at the official website jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

The Indian Army will conduct a written exam for the selection of candidates for TA Officer posts on September 26. The admit card will be made available online for being downloaded after submission of application by the candidates.

Here’s Territorial Army Officer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18 to 42 years as on August 19.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognized university.

Selection procedure

Candidates whose application forms are found correct will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 online along with the form.

Steps to apply for Territorial Army Officer post: