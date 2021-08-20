Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in from August 24 onwards.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the application fee is October 7 and 9, respectively. The recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December, 2021.

The recruitment aims to fill up 894 vacancies of forest guard.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed intermediate or equivalent examination from a recognised board/ institute.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST/ EWS category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.