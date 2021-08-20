Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the counselling registrations for the NEET MDS admissions 2021 today, August 20. Candidates can register for the counselling on MCC’s official website mcc.nic.in till August 24 upto 12.00 noon.

As per the released schedule, the counselling will be held in two rounds. Round 1 registrations will conclude on August 24, the choice filling or locking the seats will be done from August 21 to 24. The seat allotment process will be conducted on August 25 and 26, and the result will be released on August 27.

Candidates will be required to report to the allotted college between August 28 to September 1. The second round will begin from September 6 onwards.

Here’s the direct link to NEET MDS counselling schedule.

“Candidates to note that Non- Refundable registration fees and Refundable Security Deposit have to be paid by the candidate at the time of registration as per their category. The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Round-2 / Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited,” reads the official statement.

The NEET MDS examination was conducted in 2020.

Candidates may also check the Information Bulletin here.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various dental courses of the 2021 admission session. The online application process for the NEET MDS 2021 commenced on October 26 and concluded on November 25.

