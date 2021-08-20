Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) released the result of Forest Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on Thursday, August 19. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download their results from Commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The test was conducted from July 27 to 29, and August 3 and 4 with more than 2000 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1218 vacancies, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “पद कोड-102 पदनाम-वन आरक्षी की शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के परिणाम हेतु क्लिक करें” The result will appear in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.