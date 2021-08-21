The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2021 (GUJCET 2021) today, August 21. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website gseb.org using their seat number.

The GUJCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 6 in pen and paper mode.

This year, a total of 1,17,932 candidates had registered for GUJCET 2021, of which 1,13,202 appeared for the exam and 4,730 were marked absent.

Of all the applicants who appeared for the examination in two groups — Group A and Group B, 474 and 678 candidates scored 99 above percentile in the respective groups.

940 candidates from Group A and 1347 candidates from Group B scored above 98 percent. More details in the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website gsebeservice.com Click on “Latest Result” under Result tab Key in your 6 digit seat number Submit and download GUJCET 2021 result Take a printout for future reference

GUJCET is conducted every year for admission to state-level engineering colleges. Qualified candidates will have to participate in counselling process. GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.

