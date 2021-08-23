The University of Hyderabad has released the hall tickets for the entrance examinations 2021. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from University’s official website acad.uohyd.ac.in using their application number and DoB.

The entrance examinations are scheduled to be held from September 3 to 5 in three shifts — 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 4.00 to 6.00 PM.

Candidates may check the exam schedule here.

Here’s the direct link to check the exam centres.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website acad.uohyd.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Ticket Download” Key in your application number, date of birth and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

The University is conducting the examinations for admissions to Postgraduate, 5-Year Integrated Master’s Degree Courses, and Research Studies in several major areas in the Sciences, (including Medical Sciences, Engineering Sciences & Technology), Humanities, Social Sciences, Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Communication, and Management Studies.

Candidates may check more details here.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit University’s official website here.