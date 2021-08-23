The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the final result for recruitment to the post of Clerical Cadre (CRP-X) for 11 states. A total of 700 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. Candidates who have appeared for the DV round can check and download the final result from the official website pnbindia.in.

The recruitment will be done in various states including — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana.

Candidates are required to report on the allotted venue on August 31, 2021 (10.00 AM) for completing the joining formalities and subsequent training/ posting.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” Click on “JOINING SCHEDULE FOR CLERKS ALLOTTED BY IBPS UNDER CRP- X [STATE/UTS: ARUNACHAL PRADESH, ASSAM, HIMACHAL PRADESH, JAMMU & KASHMIR, KARNATAKA, LADAKH, MANIPUR, MEGHALAYA, MIZORAM, NAGALAND, ODISHA, PUNJAB, RAJASTHAN, SIKKIM, TAMIL NADU, TELANGANA]” The list of shortlisted candidates will appear on screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the final result.