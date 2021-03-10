Punjab National Bank (PNB) has declared the final result for the recruitment of 535 Specialist Officers (SO) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the final result from the official website pnbindia.in.

Offers of appointment will be shortly dispatched to the correspondence address. All the candidates are to report at 10.00 AM on the date of reporting at their allocated venue, read the official notification. The candidates are to report on March 30.

The 535 vacancies are for various managerial positions including Manager - Risk with 160 vacancies, Manager - Credit with 200 vacancies, Senior Manager - Credit with 50 vacancies, Senior Manager - Risk with 40 vacancies, Manager - Treasury with 30 vacancies, Manager Law with 25 vacancies, 10 vacancies each for Manager HR and Economics, and 8 and 2 vacancies respectively for Manager Civil and Manager Architect.

Punjab National Bank conducted the written examination on November 22, 2020, for the post of 535 Specialist Officer (Manager, Senior Manager).

Steps to download the PNB SO final result:

Visit the official website pnbindia.in Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the right panel Click on, “RESULT AND JOINING SCHEDULE FOR CANDIDATES SELECTED THROUGH PROJECT FOR RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS” The result will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the PNB SO final result.

Shortlisted candidates can find the date of reporting, and venue for joining in the final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.