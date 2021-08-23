India Post has started the online registration and application process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies in the Uttarakhand circle. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website appost.in till September 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 581 GDS vacancies in the Uttarakhand circle 3 of India Post for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Candidates are advised to download the recruitment notification from the website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on August 23, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 10th with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Application fee

The applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man should pay a fee of Rs 100 for each set of five options. Payment of fee is exempted for all Female / trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST candidates and all PwD candidates.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website appost.in Register yourself through the ‘Stage 1 Registration’ section on the homepage to obtain a unique registration number Pay the application fees through the ‘Step 2 Fee Payment’ section Then apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Fill the form, upload documents and submit the Post preferences Preview and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for India Post GDS recruitment.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. No weightage will be given for higher educational qualification. Only marks obtained in 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.