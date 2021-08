The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET 2021) application window to close today, August 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website mahatet.in.

The examinations are scheduled to be held in October and the applicants will be able to download their admit card from September 25 to October 10.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: August 3

Last date to register for the examination: August 25

Admit card release date: September 25

The date of examination Paper-I: October 10 (10.30 PM to 1.00 PM)

The date of examination Paper-II: October 10 (2.00 PM to 4.30 PM)

Earlier in the month of July, Maharashtra Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad had notified that the state government has given permission to Maharashtra State Council of Examination for the conduct of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET 2021).

More than 10 lakh aspirants are expected to appear for MAHATET which is being held after a gap of two years.

Candidates may check the detailed application process here.

Steps to apply for MAHATET 2021

Visit the official website mahatet.in On the homepage, click on the “New Registration” link under “महाटीईटी-२०२१ उपक्रम” Register and login to the portal Fill up the required details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the registration link.

About MAHATET

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.