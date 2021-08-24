The Punjab Directorate of Health and Family Welfare has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (Specialist). Candidates can check and download the notification at the official website health.punjab.gov.in.

The Department will conduct walk-in interviews for 535 MO posts on September 11. The MO posts include specialties of Anesthesia (107), Medicine (93), Pediatrics (106), Radiology (25), Chest and TB (5), Gynecologist (94), Forensic medicine (19), General Surgery (66) and ENT (20).

The online application form can be downloaded from the website on or before September 6, 5.00 PM.

Here’s Punjab health department MO recruitment notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18 to 37 years as of January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have an M.B.B.S degree and PG degree in a requisite specialty recognised by the Medical Council of India. Candidates should also be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or any other duly constituted Medical Council in India.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1000 for the general category and Rs 600 for the SC and Backward class applicants. It has to be paid through Demand Draft in the favor of State Health Society Punjab, Payable at Chandigarh.

Interview venue

Department Of Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector 34 - A, Chandigarh.