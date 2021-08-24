The Dibrugarh University has released the online application form for the B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (B.Ed. CET) 2021 for admission to the B.Ed. Programme. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website dibru.ac.in. The last day to submit the online application form is September 5 (till 5.00 PM).

The Dibrugarh University BEd CET 2021 will be held on September 19 (Sunday). The result will be declared by September 30, following which the counselling round will start.

Here’s Dibrugarh University BEd CET 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidate with at least 50% marks (in aggregate) either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/ Social Sciences/ Humanities; OR Bachelor’s in Engineering / Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55% marks.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 700.

Steps to apply for Dibrugarh University BEd entrance 2021:

Visit official website dibru.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘B. Ed. CET, 2021’ under Apply Online section

Click on application form button to register Login and fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for DUPGET 2021.

Admission to other courses

Meanwhile, the online application process for Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test or DUPGET 2021 and other UG and professional courses for the academic year 2021-22 has also started. These forms are available on the official website and have to be filled and submitted by September 8. The DUPGET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 and 25