The Dibrugarh University has invited online applications from eligible candidates for appearing in the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2021. The application window will open on University’s official website dibru.ac.in from August 23 onwards.

The last date for submission of online application is September 8, 2021, upto 5.00 PM. The DUPGET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 and 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The DUPGET 2021 will be conducted for admissions to various post graduate programmes including — Master of Arts, Science and Commerce, M.Sc. in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, M.A. in Mass Communication, M.A. in Applied Psychology, and M.Ed. (recognized by NCTE).

The qualified candidates will be given admission to their desired courses of Dibrugarh University and its affiliated and autonomous colleges for the academic session 2021-2022.

For more details about the Programmes, Eligibility, Examinations and others, candidates may check the official notification below:

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Selection Criteria

As per the official notice, 80% of the total seats in each subject under MA/M.Sc./ M.Com Programmes are reserved for the graduates of the affiliated/ permitted/ autonomous colleges/ institutes of Dibrugarh University, and remaining 20% of seats shall be filled up by the eligible candidates belonging to all recognized Universities excluding Dibrugarh University.

The Candidates secured marks in the DUPGET 2021 in higher order shall get preference to take admission in to the relevant Programme in Dibrugarh University and in the Affiliated/ Autonomous Colleges according to their preferences.

The selection and admission, however, shall be purely provisional and subject to production of relevant documents of passing the qualifying examinations with requisite norms before the concerned Department/ Centre for Studies/ College where he/ she has taken admission.