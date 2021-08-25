Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga announced the Bihar BEd 2021 result on Tuesday, August 24. Applicants who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from University’s official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd 2021 examination was conducted on August 13 at various exam centres including Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga and others.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will have to register for the counselling process. The registration window will open on September 1 and will remain active till September 12.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Bihar BEd CET 2021 result

Visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on “Result of Entrance Test” under Candidate Section Key in your roll number and date of birth Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The Bihar B.Ed CET is conducted for the students who are willing to take admissions to various B.Ed colleges across Bihar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.