Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the SSC (Class 10) results for repeater/ private/ isolated students. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their scorecards from board’s official website gsebeservice.com or gseb.org using their seat number.

Gujarat Board conducted the repeater examination from July 15, 2021.

A total of 3,26,505 candidates had registered for the examination. Of total, 2,98,817 candidates appeared for the examination and 30,012 (10.04%) candidates have been declared qualified.

Of the total students appeared for the exam, 1,06,104 were girls and 2,20,401 were boys. The pass percentage of girls and boys is 12.75% and 8.77%, respectively.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website gsebeservice.com On the homepage, click on “Latest Result” under Result tab Key in your seven digit seat number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

