The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the admit card for AP POLYCET 2021 today. Registered applicants can check and download their admit cards from the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2021, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Tentative date for declaration of results is September 11.

Here’s the direct link to POLYCET-2021 Booklet.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Print Hall Ticket” tab Key in your login details and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into Engineering/Non - Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET-2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.