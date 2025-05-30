JSSC JSACE 2025 application window closes soon; register here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in till June 2, 2025.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon close the registration window for the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Exam 2025 (JSACE 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in till June 2, 2025.
The Commission aims to fill 23 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 35 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check more details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Examination Fee
The applicants from ST/SC (Jharkhand) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 50, whereas Rs 100 applies to all other candidates.
Steps to apply for JSACE 2025
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JSACE 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for JSACE 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.