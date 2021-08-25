The Assam-based Dibrugarh University has released the exam timetable of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses due to be held in September. Students can check and download the exam date sheets at the official University website dibru.ac.in.

The Dibrugarh University semester exam 2021 will be held in both open-book exam (OBE) format and online mode. The semester exams will include regular, compartmental and special.

Candidates will be allowed to sit in/write the OBE from their home and have to complete answering the questions of the exams and upload a soft copy within the stipulated time.

Here’s Dibrugarh University semester exam timetable.

Dibrugarh University had announced the postponement of postgraduate and undergraduate exams due in the month of April amid the coronavirus crisis. All PG (both traditional and professional) and UG professional exams to be held from April 21 were deferred. Following this, the University conducted odd end-semester exams in an open book exam (OBE) format in June.