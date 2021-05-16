Dibrugarh University has announced that no undergraduate semester exams will be held at least till June 15. The odd semester BA, BSc and BCom exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 26 and had been postponed amid rising coronavirus cases. The semester exams now have been put on hold till June 15.

A high-level meeting of University officials “has recommended not to schedule the ensuing Odd Semester Examinations of the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Programmes in the CBCS in any mode at least upto 15.06.2021 or until any such directives received from the UGC or Government of Assam,” the University said in a notice.

Here’s Dibrugarh University notice.

Moreover, Dibrugarh University has also decided that even semester classes of the B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com. Programmes in the CBCS in virtual mode shall be commenced from May 20.

The university had also postponed all examinations conducted by its Directorate of Open and Distance Learning (DODL).