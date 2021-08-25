The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website mpsconline.gov.in and check the exam details at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Subordinate Services Prelims 2020 will be conducted on September 4. The details regarding exam time, duration, venue, etc will be given on the hall ticket.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 11 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download MPSC Group B hall ticket:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in Click on ‘Download Admission Certificate’ Select advertisement (05/2020) and enter Mobile No./Aadhar No./Application Id.Email Id and login The MPSC admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.

Candidates who will clear the Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process was conducted in February and March 2020.