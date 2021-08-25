The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) released the list of candidates shortlisted to appear for the Clerk Post Code-887 recruitment examination. Candidates can check the list on the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk exam will be conducted on August 29 in the morning session from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. Candidates are required to report at 9.00 to their respective examination venue. A total of 27,939 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam. The admit card is available for download at the official website.

The objective type screening test consists of 170 Multiple Choice Questions from General Knowledge including General Knowledge of Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs, Everyday Science, Word Processing, Social Science, logic, General English of 10+2 standard and General Hindi of Matric Standard.

The candidate list includes the Application ID, Name, Father/Husband Name, Roll No and Examination Centre of the candidate.

Steps to check HPSSC Clerk candidate list:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab Click on “List of Roll Number for the post of Clerk Code-819 (New)“ under Latest Notification tab The list of candidates will appear on the screen Check your status trough ‘Ctrl+F’ and enter application ID.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 19 posts of Clerk at DC Office Chamba on a contract basis. Applications were invited last year.

Candidates who clear the exam will appear for the Typing skill test on computer, which will be of qualifying nature.