ICSI CS December 2025 schedule released; to commence on December 22
The exam is scheduled to start on December 22, 2025.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025 exam schedule on the official website www.icsi.edu. The exam will be conducted from December 22 to 29 from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.
“The Institute reserves 30th December, 2025, 31st December, 2025, 01st January, 2026 and 02nd January, 2026, to meet any exigency,” reads the notification.
Steps to download ICSI CS Dec 2025 exam schedule
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET December 2025 timetable link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ICSI CS July 2025 exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.