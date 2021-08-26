State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has today, August 26, started the registration process for admissions to Postgraduate dental courses (MDS) at Maharashtra State Government/ Corporation/ Unaided Private and Minority Dental Colleges. Candidates can register for NEET MDS 2021 on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org till August 29.

Uploading of all required documents and payment of the registration fee of Rs 3000 can be done by August 30, 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of registration process: August 26

Last date to register online: August 29

Last date to upload the required documents: August 30

Last date to pay the application fee: August 30

Display of Seat Matrix: August 27

Online Preference Form Filling Process of Eligible Candidates: August 27 to 31

Display of Provisional Merit List of Registered Candidates: September 2

Publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS - 2021: September 4

Last date of Joining to the allotted college for First CAP Round: September 9

For admissions to dental postgraduate courses, a candidate belonging to General Category and EWS Category must secure minimum of marks at 50th percentile and candidates belonging to Constitutional Reservation Category or Person with Disability (PWD) claim must secure minimum of marks at 40th percentile in NEET-MDS 2021, reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to register for Postgraduate Dental Admissions

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “NEET MDS- 2021 (Admission Process)” under Medical Education tab Register and login to the portal Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.