Telangana Council of Higher Education ( TGCHE ) has released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2025 or TG ICET 2025 admit cards on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in . TS ICET 2025 will be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer-based test (CBT) is being conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

Steps to download TS ICET admit card 2025

Visit the official website icet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

