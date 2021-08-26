South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Clerk Grade-III. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till September 16, 2021. The sample application form is available to download on the official website secl-cil.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 196 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Educational Qualification

The applicant must have passed matriculation or equivalent examinations from any recognised Board of Examination and have three years service in company, as on August 24, 2021.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test, Computer Proficiency Test, and qualification. The written test will carry 60 Marks, whereas 30 marks and 10 marks is for Computer Proficiency Test and qualification, respectively.

Application Process

Candidates can click on the link below to know the mode of application and send their application on or before September 16, 2021.

Detailed notification.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website here.