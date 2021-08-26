The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 2 seat allotment of TS DOST 2021. All the seat allotted candidates will get SMS to the registered mobiles. The allotted candidate can also get seat allotment details, on-demand, through WhatsApp.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The TS DOST 2021 phase 2 registration was conducted in August. During this period, candidates were able to exercise web options by choosing the course and college of their preference by giving the priority numbers.

The DOST phase 2 seat allotment will be given to the students who exercised web options. Seats will be allotted based on the merit and reservations in force. As per TSCHE, a total of 37,237 candidates registered in Phase-II, while 75,398 exercised their web options. The total number of candidates allotted seats in phase-2 is 66,641.

About DOST online self-reporting

All the allotted candidates have to reserve their seats through Online Self-Reporting by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) in the DOST Candidate Login on the official portal dost.cgg.gov.in between August 25 and 31. The students who are allotted to the Government Degree Colleges/University Colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount for Online Self-reporting to reserve the allotted seat.

If the candidate fails to reserve the seat through Online Self-Reporting, then the candidate foregoes the seat and his/her registration on DOST shall automatically be cancelled.

If any allotted candidate is looking for a better choice of seat, he/she can exercise web options in the next phase by sliding, but after Online Self-Reporting.

The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person on dates to be announced later and submit the required certificates and pay fee, then only your seat is confirmed.

The TS DOST phase 3 registration will commence on August 27 and will go on till September 15.