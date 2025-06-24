RGUKT releases provisional selection list for PUC admissions; here’s direct link
Students can now view their results at the official RGUKT website rgukt.in.
The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has officially released the provisional selection list for admission into the first-year pre-university course (PUC) at its four IIIT campuses in Andhra Pradesh. Students have been advised to download their provisional selection list from the official RGUKT website rgukt.in.
The admissions are for RGUKT’s integrated six-year B.Tech programmes offered at its campuses in Nuzvid, RK Valley, Ongole, and Srikakulam.
Steps to download RGUKT provisional selection list
- Visit the official website rgukt.in
- Admissions — UG Admissions — Admissions 2025
- Open the Admission Portal
- Open the ‘PHASE-I RGUKT Selection List’ link
- View and download your result for future reference
As per a report by Times of India, 4,040 candidates have been selected out of 50,541 applicants. 94.8% of selected students come from government schools, and 69% of those admitted are girls. Only 5.2% of selected candidates are from private institutions.
