The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has officially released the provisional selection list for admission into the first-year pre-university course (PUC) at its four IIIT campuses in Andhra Pradesh. Students have been advised to download their provisional selection list from the official RGUKT website rgukt.in .

The admissions are for RGUKT’s integrated six-year B.Tech programmes offered at its campuses in Nuzvid, RK Valley, Ongole, and Srikakulam.

Steps to download RGUKT provisional selection list

Visit the official website rgukt.in Admissions — UG Admissions — Admissions 2025 Open the Admission Portal Open the ‘PHASE-I RGUKT Selection List’ link View and download your result for future reference

As per a report by Times of India, 4,040 candidates have been selected out of 50,541 applicants. 94.8% of selected students come from government schools, and 69% of those admitted are girls. Only 5.2% of selected candidates are from private institutions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.