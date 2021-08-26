TS DOST Phase 3 admission schedule released; check dates here
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 3 and intra-college phase admission schedule of TS DOST 2021. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.
Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).
The TS DOST phase 3 registration will be conducted online between August 27 and September 15. Candidates shall pay a registration fee of Rs 400. Candidates will have to exercise web options by September 20 and the DOST phase 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 24.
Here’s TS DOST phase 3 schedule.
TS DOST Phase 3 and Intra-college schedule
|Details
|Date
|Registrations of Phase-III
|August 27- September 15
|Web options of Phase-III
|August 27- September 20
|Verification of Special Category Certificates of Phase-III
|September 15
|Phase-III seat allotment result
|September 24
|Online Self-reporting in phase-III by Candidates
|September 24- 27
|Reporting to the Colleges by Self-reported Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III
|September 24- 27
|Web Options of Intra-College Phase
|September 28- 29
|Publishing of Intra-Colleges Phase Seats
|September 30
|Students Orientation Program in the College
|September 24- 30
|Commencement of Class Work Semes
|October 1
The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.67 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 66,641 candidates secured seats in various colleges.