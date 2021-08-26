The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 3 and intra-college phase admission schedule of TS DOST 2021. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The TS DOST phase 3 registration will be conducted online between August 27 and September 15. Candidates shall pay a registration fee of Rs 400. Candidates will have to exercise web options by September 20 and the DOST phase 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 24.

Here’s TS DOST phase 3 schedule.

TS DOST Phase 3 and Intra-college schedule Details Date Registrations of Phase-III August 27- September 15 Web options of Phase-III August 27- September 20 Verification of Special Category Certificates of Phase-III September 15 Phase-III seat allotment result September 24 Online Self-reporting in phase-III by Candidates September 24- 27 Reporting to the Colleges by Self-reported Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III September 24- 27 Web Options of Intra-College Phase September 28- 29 Publishing of Intra-Colleges Phase Seats September 30 Students Orientation Program in the College September 24- 30 Commencement of Class Work Semes October 1

The result of DOST phase 2 and 1 seat allotment has already been published. In phase-I, 1.67 lakh candidates and in phase-II, 66,641 candidates secured seats in various colleges.