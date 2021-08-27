Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till September 13 upto 4.00 PM.

The recruitment aims to fill up 107 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Fitter, 4 for Turner, 4 for Machinist, 30 for Electrician, 30 for Electronic Mechanic, 4 for Welder, 5 for Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 14 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on August 13, 2021.

Educational Qualification: ITI Pass Certificate in respective Trade

Application Process

First, the candidate has to register himself at the web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship http://www.apprenticeship.org/ or http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/ have to apply for the respective trade through the Establishment Registration No. E08160800303, the establishment Id for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Rajasthan Atomic Power Station. The applications will not be accepted, if not applied in the Establishment ID.

Selection Procedure

The selection of apprentices will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in

ITI.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.