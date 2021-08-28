High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the admit card for the recruitment examination to fill up various posts of district judge (UP HJS). Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in using their ID and Password.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for April 4.

In case, the candidates are unable to download their admit card from the website of this Hon’ble Court, they may obtain duplicate admit card from the selection and appointment cell, 1st floor, Mediation and Conciliation Centre Building, Allahabad High Court, in office hours, from September 2 to 5 upto 12.30 PM, after proper verification, reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS), of which 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The other 11 remaining posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card - UPHJS Direct Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination -2020 HTML” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.