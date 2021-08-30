Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notifies 67 vacancies of Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO) on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. The application process will commence from September 8 (12.00 noon) onwards and conclude on October 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online applications: September 8

Last date to fill up online applications: October 7

application correction window opens: October 8

Application correction window closes: October 12

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates from Chhattisgarh are required to pay the application fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to other category candidates.

