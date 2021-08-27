Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer keys of the recruitment exam conducted for various posts including — Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar and others. Registered candidates can download the same from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key on Commission’s website by September 2, 2021. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The examination was conducted on August 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM for the subjects General Studies, General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh and Aptitude Test.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar Exam-2020, Assistant Director Public Relation (Hindi Medium) Exam -2021 & Registrar (College) Exam-2021-(26-08-2021)” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

Applicants can raise objections by logging in to the Commission’s portal here. Login and click on the activity section and then objection filling. Pay the fee and submit the objection. Candidates may check the notification for detailed instructions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.