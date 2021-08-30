The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E 2021 today, August 30. Registered candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET-2021 is scheduled to be conducted September 14, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET 2021 admit card

Visit the official website www.comedk.org On the homepage, click on login link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Exam Pattern

The Entrance Test COMEDK UGET-2021 will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and is mandatory for all candidates seeking admissions to BE courses in Member Institutions of COMEDK. The entrance test will be based on the existing syllabus of 10+2 / 11th and 12th STD /1st and 2nd PUC. There will be 180 multiple-choice questions i.e., 60 questions per subject — Physics, Chemistry and Maths. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.