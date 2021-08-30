The Tripura Police has released the admit card for the upcoming Rifleman (GD) and riflemen (Tradesmen) recruitment exams 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tripurapolice.gov.in.

The Tripura Police Rifleman written exam is scheduled to be held on September 19 in 16 major cities across the country. A total of 6,104 candidates are eligible to appear for the exam. The list is available on the official website and at direct link here.

Steps to download Tripura Police rifleman admit card 2021:

Visit official website tripurapolice.gov.in Click on link for downloading admit card for written exam for TSR IR BNs Enter registration number, mobile number and centre code to login The Tripura Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Tripura Police rifleman admit card 2021.

“If any candidate fails to download the admit card through this link due to any technical glitch, he/she may send representation with their contact number (WhatsApp facility)/email ID)- aigptsr@tripurapolice.nic.in or may contact directly in the Mobile No. 9612932532 in any working day w.e.f 1000 hrs to 1800 hrs only for the help of download the Admit Card for written examination”, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for raising of two new TSR India Reserve Battalions.