Rajasthan PTET result 2025 declared; check final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in.
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the results and final answer key for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. The exam for both the two-year B.Ed. and four-year integrated BA B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. courses were conducted on June 15, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access their results from the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in using their roll number and date of birth.
Steps to download Rajasthan PTET result 2025
Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in
On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan PTET result, final answer key links
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to [4-Year Integrated Course] result.
Direct like to (2-Year Course) result.
Direct link to final answer key for [4-Year Integrated Course].
Direct link to final answer key for (2-Year Course).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.