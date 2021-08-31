Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has postponed the Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021. The exam for both first and second year has been revised.

In a tweet, the Department said the decision has been taken in view of the PTET and SI exams. The PTET 2021 exam will be held on September 8 in pen and paper mode, for admissions into BA B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed and 2-year B.Ed courses. While the Rajasthan Police SI exam 2021 will be held from September 13-15.

As per the new schedule, the Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam 2021 will commence on September 2 and will conclude on September 2. The exam will be held in two shifts — morning session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Few papers in both the first and second year will have 2 hours exam duration.

PTET एवं SI की परीक्षा के आयोजन के मद्देनजर डी.एल.एड., प्रथम एवं द्वितीय वर्ष 2021 की परीक्षाओं का संशोधित कार्यक्रम किया घोषित। pic.twitter.com/VPYUFlUL4h — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 30, 2021

On the other hand, the practical exams for both first and second year D.El.Ed exam will be conducted from September 28 to October 6.

Moreover, the Department said it will try to announce the result of second year D.El.Ed exam before that of REET 2021.