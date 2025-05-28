Reading
-
1
A new book sets out to trace the roots of modern languages back to one ancient tongue
-
2
Harsh Mander: The message from the persecution of Ali Khan Mahmudabad
-
3
A border ran through it: The life and lonely death of an 80-year-old Kashmiri man
-
4
In Raj Khosla biography, a portrait of a director as a ‘gloriously flawed human being’
-
5
Assam teacher allegedly picked up from detention centre, pushed out of India along Bangladesh border
-
6
NGOs that receive foreign funding cannot publish news content, says home ministry
-
7
Actor Kamal Haasan says Kannada was ‘born out of Tamil’, draws backlash
-
8
It’s not just Dharavi. For years, Mumbai’s poor have been banished to a life near a garbage dump
-
9
Book excerpt: The seduction of Raj Khosla’s ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’ begins with its opening scene
-
10
The hollow hype over India as the ‘AI use case capital of the world’