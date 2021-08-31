The University of Kerala has released the first allotment list for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can check the first allotment list at the official website keralauniversity.ac.in.

Candidates have to pay the admission fee for their desired course between September 1 and 5 in order to freeze the seat in the respective colleges that have been allotted. The candidates who fail to pay the fee will not be considered and called for the counselling round. After the allotment fee has been paid, the candidates need to take a printout of the allotment fee memo for future reference.

Here’s Kerala University UG first allotment list notice.

Steps to download Kerala University UG first allotment list:

Visit official website admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in Go to UG section and login using Application Number and password Check the allotment and take a printout.

The Kerala University UG second allotment list will be released on September 6.