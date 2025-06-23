The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of Stage 1 for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Ph.D. programmes. Candidates can now view and download their score cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.

Stage 1 of the entrance exam was conducted on February 9, 2025, in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT). The exam was held in both Hindi and English languages.

Steps to download NIFTEE result 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ Latest News — NIFT (UG/PG) Final Score Card Fill the details and submit View and download the result for future reference

Direct link to NIFT (UG/PG) result 2025.

According to the NTA, 17,974 unique candidates registered for Stage 1, many of whom appeared for both the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT). This led to a total of 33,877 test entries being recorded, with an impressive overall attendance rate of 91.69%.

