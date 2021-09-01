The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released RRB PO, Clerk provisional allotment list on the official website ibps.in. The list has been prepared on basis of exam scores.

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number of the candidates recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-IX,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the allotment list

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to view your result for CRP RRBs-IX Office Assistant and Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment Reserve List)” Key in your login details and submit Check the reserve list

Here’s the direct link to IBPS RRB-officer scale-1 reserve list.

Here’s the direct link to IBPS RRB Office Assistant reserve list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.