The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for the RRB PO exam 2021. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecard at the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale-I prelim exam 2021 was held on August 1 and 7. The RRB PO exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice test, consisting of a total of 40 questions for a total of 80 marks.

The RRB PO result was announced on August 24. Candidates can download their scorecard till September 25.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to view your scores of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP-RRBs-X officer Scale-I” Key in your Registration No/ roll number and Password/ DOB (DD-MM-YY) The IBPS RRB PO scorecard will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS RRB PO scorecard 2021.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam will now appear for the IBPS RRB PO Main exam to be held on September 25. IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).