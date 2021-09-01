Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the April 2021 Diploma Exam results. Candidates can check the diploma results for the 2nd, 3rd year under Scheme J/ K/ L/ M at the official website tndte.gov.in.

To access the TNDTE diploma results, students have to insert their registration numbers and scheme of examination at the official result link.

Steps to check TNDTE April 2021 diploma result:

Visit official website tndte.gov.in Click on the Diploma result link Enter registration number and select scheme of exam The TNDTE result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check TNDTE April 2021 Diploma Results.

“The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately,” reads a notice on the result page.

TNDTE conducts examinations for the Diploma courses offered in the various polytechnics in the state. The examinations are conducted twice every year – in April and in October. The results for the April examinations have been released now and available.