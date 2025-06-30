The Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor on May 7 because the political leadership had directed that no military establishment across the border was to be attacked that day, The Times of India quoted India’s defence attaché to Indonesia as having said earlier this month.

A controversy erupted after a purported video of Captain Shiv Kumar’s remarks from June 10 surfaced online on Sunday.

Following this, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta stated that the Navy officer had only said that India’s armed forces serve under “ civilian political leadership ”, unlike some neighbouring countries.

“It was also explained that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist infrastructure and the Indian response was non-escalatory,” it added.

The Indian Embassy also said that Kumar’s remarks were “quoted out of context” and “the media reports are a misrepresentation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker”.

The officer had made the comments while speaking at a seminar titled “Analysis of the Pakistan-India Air Battle and Indonesia’s Anticipatory Strategies from the Perspective of Air Power” at a university in Jakarta.

Kumar’s statement came more than a month after Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan’s May 31 comments that were seen by some as an acknowledgement of the Indian Air Force’s loss of aircraft during the operation. General Chauhan had told Bloomberg that what was important was “not the jet being down, but why they were being down”.

The Narendra Modi-led Union government has yet to officially state the number of fighter jets lost during Operation Sindoor.

Kumar made the statement in response to Pakistan’s claim of having downed six aircraft, including three Rafales.

“I may not agree…that India lost so many aircraft,” The Print quoted him as having said. “But, I do agree that we did lose some aircraft and that happened only because of the constraint given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishments”.

Kumar added that the tactics were changed after the loss and “we went for their military installations”.

After a video from the seminar surfaced online, the Congress accused the Union government of having “misled” the country.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a social media pos,t asked why the prime minister was “refusing” to preside over an all-party meeting to take the Opposition into confidence and why the demand for a special session of Parliament has been rejected.

He added: “First the Chief of Defence Staff makes important revelations in Singapore. Then a senior defence official follows up from Indonesia.”

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed in the shelling.

India and Pakistan on May 10 reached an “understanding” to halt firing following the four-day conflict.

The Indian government has maintained that Operation Sindoor targeted only terror camps, intentionally avoiding military installations.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that Islamabad initiated the escalation ladder, and the Indian military responded with proportionate force each time.