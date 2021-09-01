Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications for recruitment to various vacancies of Specialist Officers today, September 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till September 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Field Officer, 10 for Security Officer, 10 for Law Officer, 10 for HR / Personnel Officer, 30 for IT Support Administrator, 3 for DBA(MSSQL/ORACLE), 12 for Windows Administrator, 3 for Product Support Engineer, 10 for Network & Security Administrator, and 2 for Email Administrator.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 25 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years. The upper minimum and maximum age limit for Agriculture Field Officer post and IT Support Administrator post is 20 years and 30 years.

Educational Qualification:

Agriculture Field Officer: Four year Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture / Agri. Marketing & Cooperation and others with a minimum required marks of 60 percent in aggregate of all semesters / years and 55 percent in aggregate of all semesters/ years for SC/ST/OBC/PwD.

Security Officer: Minimum 5 years’ experience as an officer in Indian Army not below the rank of Captain and its equivalent rank in Indian Navy, Indian Air Force with minimum 5 years of Commissioned services.

Law Officers: Bachelor’s Degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum required marks of 60% or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters / years. For SC/ST/OBC and PWD candidates, minimum required marks of 55% in the aggregate of all semesters/years in Bachelor’s Degree in Law.

For more details about the educational qualification for other posts, candidates may check the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR / EWS / OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180 (Fee+GST), whereas Rs 118 is applicable to candidates from SC / ST category. The female candidates and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SO vacancies

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to ‘Careers’ tab — ‘Recruitment Process’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on “Apply Online (Registration Starts between 01.09.2021 to 19.09.2021) Register using personal and contact details Fill up the application form and upload documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the application form

Here’s the direct link to apply for SO posts.

Selection Procedure

The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.