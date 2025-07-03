JPSC Inspector of Factories notification 2025 out; apply from July 8
Candidates can apply for the posts at jpsc.gov.in from July 8, 2025.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Inspector of Factories posts under Advt.No.-01/2025. Eligible candidates can register on the official website jpsc.gov.in from July 8 to 29, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.
Steps to apply for Inspector of Factories posts 2025
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Inspector of Factories registration 2025 link
Register and apply for the post
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.