The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the admit cards for the NABARD Officers recruitment preliminary exam 2021. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process download their admit cards from the official website nabard.org.

NABARD will conduct the Officers online preliminary exam for Manager in Grade B on September 17 and Assistant Manager in Grade A on September 18. The exam will be of a duration of 120 Minutes and will comprise of 200 objective-type MCQs. The exam will be held online.

Here’s NABARD Officers Prelim exam notice.

Steps to download NABARD Officer exam admit card:

Visit official website nabard.org Go to ‘What’s New’ section and click on the call letter link Click on Download Call Letter - Grade ‘A’/Grade ‘B’ On the IBPS page, login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The NABARD admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to NABARD Grade A admit card.

Here’s direct link to NABARD Grade B admit card.

NABARD has notified a total of 162 vacancies of Officers. This includes 148 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service), 7 posts of Manager in Grade B (RDBS), 5 posts of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and 2 posts of Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security Service) in Grade A.

Candidates who qualify the prelim examination will then appear for the Main exam, followed by the interview round.